Even with a tariff for cargo vessels, the regulatory agency states that better navigability will make transport more attractive

THE Antaq (National Waterway Transportation Agency) estimates that the concession of the Madeira River will reduce the cost of waterway freight transportation by 24%. According to the regulatory agency, even with the start of a charge of R$0.80 per ton of cargo on the waterway, the guarantees of navigability on the river will reduce the cost for companies to travel on the waterway.

In a presentation held this Wednesday (September 25, 2024), Antaq reported that the average cost of a transport vessel crossing the Madeira River today is R$28.17 per ton. With the concession that should guarantee navigability conditions on the river, such as minimum navigation depth and flow signs, the cost will be R$22.20 per ton.

Currently, approximately 11.5 million tons of cargo pass through the Madeira River each year. Antaq estimates that the concession will generate annual savings of R$69 million by reducing freight costs. Over the 12 years of the concession contract, savings are expected to total R$828 million.

The private company that takes over the Madeira River concession will be required to invest R$109 million to ensure improved navigability. The model chosen by the government is a subsidized concession, with the operator not having the major responsibility for making contributions to the waterway.

The total cost of the project to transform the river into a waterway is R$561,354,537.00, most of which will come from resources provided for in the privatization of the Eletrobras.

Despite setting the fee for vessels at R$0.80 per ton, the amount is still expected to fall. This is because the winner of the auction will be the one offering the biggest discount on this fee. The government expects to select the private partner in early 2025.