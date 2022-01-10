Dubai (Etihad)

The activities of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai Camel Festival continued, on the masterpiece of the original Arab camel fields in Al Marmoom, with the participation of about 1900 rides in the challenges of the age of encounters to cross the tribes, which were held over 22 rounds in the morning period, and 18 rounds in the evening period whose first four runs were devoted to symbols of the age of challenge. .

“Jalmouda” with the slogan of Salem Saeed Manana Al-Ketbi was the most prominent title in the main round of the first open race, as it managed to win the Cup of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, after taking the lead with a time of 7:20:5 minutes, and awarding “Exact” its owner Saeed Jaber Abdullah Muhammad a rifle Al-Laqaya Al-Jad’an Al-Muhjanet Al-Otaibi, after linking the wonderful performance with obtaining a distinguished timing that ensured his victory, reached 7:17:8 minutes.

The logo of Mohammed Al-Awadi Yahya Al-Menhali dominated the Cup of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, for the first generation of production, by “Manhattan”, which cut the race trip in a time of 7:18:9 minutes, and the Al-Laqaya Al-Jaadan production rifle went to “Shabab” owned by Saeed Ahmed Saeed bin Helwa. Al Ketbi, who excelled in the fourth game and put his feet on the finish line when the time hands showed 7:19:8 minutes.

The “Antelope”, the king of Saif Salem Al-Nayli Al-Shamsi, won the main race for the local virgins in the first rounds of the age of encounters for cross-breeding tribesmen, which were held in the morning period, and the “Antelope” reached the finish line in a time of 7:30:6 minutes.

Al-Obour, its owner, Muhammad Ali Hazeem Al-Musafari, gave the first place to the first-born hybrids in the second half, in a time of 7:24:7 minutes. 26:8 min.

“Majestic” decided the round of Al-Laqaya Al-Jaadan Al-Mahjanat in the fourth game, and its owner Saeed Obaid gave Al-Dabai’a Al-Ketbi Al-Namus in a time of 7:24:2 minutes.

Attention turns this morning and evening to Al Marmoom Square, which will witness the first appearance of the hybrids of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs through their participation in the challenges of the age of encounters, which will be held over 33 rounds divided into morning and evening periods.

On the other hand, the Al Marmoom Camel Square platform hosted the activities of the first day of the ninth Al Marmoum auction (B) for personal production (Fatamin), during which 68 camels out of 271 contained in the four-day auction booklet, all descended from high-end breeds in the world of camel racing. .

Zamoul Storm Camel continued its brilliance, and formed an elegant presence on the first day of the auction, where Mahfouz bin Khamis Al-Junaibi acquired the reel, the daughter of the knight “Al-Asifa” and her mother, “Sudanese” for 120 thousand dirhams, and the bidder, Muhammad Mubarak bin Markhan, won the ownership of the reel, which descends from the dynasty of Father Sarab. Al-Azoum was born “the camel of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Muhammad” and the mother “Ajayib” for 110 thousand dirhams.

Muhammad Hamad Saeed Al-Hashemi did not miss the opportunity of the distinguished production offered through the auction and paid 110 thousand dirhams to get the reel bint Al-Wasmi and her mother “Masihah”, and Al-Hashimi bought for the same amount the seated Ibn Sukkar “Al-Asifa” and the mother “Nassih”.