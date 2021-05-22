HNo goals, a strong start: The German national ice hockey team followed up the brisk words with convincing deeds at the start of the World Cup. 20 hours after the 9: 4 goal festival against outsiders Italy, the team of national coach Toni Söderholm defeated Norway 5: 1 (1: 0, 3: 1, 1: 0) and recorded the maximum yield from the first two days of the tournament with six points Riga.

Mannheim’s Matthias Plachta (20th), AHL professionals Leon Gawanke (24th) and Lean Bergmann (45th) as well as Berliners Leo Pföderl (27th) and Lukas Reichel (31st) scored the goals for the German’s selection Ice Hockey Association (DEB), which last lost to the Norwegians three times in a row at world championships. Emil Lilleberg (37th) scored for the Scandinavians, who played their first tournament game, to 1: 4 in the meantime.

After a day’s break, Canada will be the next opponent on Monday (7.15 p.m. / Sport1). The young team from the ice hockey motherland, which has to do without its big NHL stars, surprisingly lost 2-0 to hosts Latvia at the start of the World Cup.

The German players, who had spoken quite openly about medals and even the title, found their game despite only a short recovery after a mixed first third. Then they convinced with offensive strength and consistent defensive work. Compared to the opening win, Söderholm had only changed the goalkeeper. For Felix Brückmann from Mannheim, the Berlin master goalie Mathias Niederberger stood between the posts. The storm and defense formations remained unchanged.



Strong performance: The German team also impressed across the board in the second game against Norway.

Niederberger got work early because the Norwegians, who played their first tournament game, started very aggressively. The DEB selection initially had problems getting out of their own zone in an orderly manner. The first outnumbered game did not go smoothly either, it took until 16 seconds before the first third break before the opening goal was achieved: Plachta steered a flick from captain Moritz Müller into the goal. The Mannheimer had already provided a highlight on Friday with a hit twice short.

The power play also worked in the second third: World Cup debutant Gawanke scored his first international goal with a slap into the corner, cleared by his defensive colleague Marcel Brandt. Actually, seconds later there should have been another outnumbering for the German team, but after a check against Markus Eisenschmid’s head, the referees did not issue a penalty.

Nevertheless, the DEB team increased to 3-0. After some great preparatory work by his Berlin club colleagues Marcel Noebels and Reichel, Pföderl completed the successful combination. At times Söderholm’s team played themselves into a frenzy. Reichel completed a solo spectacularly with a flick in the corner.