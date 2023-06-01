Of Roger Corcella

A study by Stanford University has been published in Science. Researchers have successfully tested in the laboratory an artificial epidermis that can assemble itself

What is one of the main ingredients that robots still lack to become truly humanoids? Skin. The human one is so complex that it is almost impossible for engineering to reproduce it: detects temperature, pressure and consistency. Not to mention its ability to self-repair.

Now a group of researchers from Stanford University working on the

Stanford Wearable Electronics Initiative

under the leadership of Professor Zhenan Bao, have published in Science a new study in which they present a new method for achieve self realignment and self healing in multilayer soft electronic devices and robots by combining two dynamic polymers.

TO



vmagnetically brought together, the pieces move closer to each otherand then recompose. A proof of conceptthis, which could pave the way, potentially, to robots that could be swallowed in pieces and then self-assemble inside the body to perform non-invasive medical treatments. Or multisensory and self-healing electronic skins which adapt to robots and provide them with a sense of touch.

Unique properties The skin can be considered it is the largest organ in our body, a formidable defensive system at the same time capable of performing important functions also and above all on an emotional, relational and psychic level. Human skin soft and supple and has millions of nerve endings that perceive heat and touch.

Due to its complexity, being able to reproduce an electronic version for forty years is one of the most demanding challenges of bionics, the science that studies the sensory and motor functions of living organisms to reproduce or enhance them with electronic or other devices. We have obtained what we believe to be the first demonstration of a multi-coated thin-film sensor that realigns itself automatically during healing. This is an essential step for imitate human skin, that it has multiple layers that all reassemble properly during the healing process, explains Chris Cooper, a researcher at Stanford University who, with Sam Root research fellow, co-authored the study. See also Swine flu, what are the symptoms and how to take it

Also in Italy the Neuro-Robotic Touch Lab of the Biorobotics Institute of the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa, coordinated by professor Calogero Oddoengaged in this research field. Together with the Italian Institute of Technology, the Sapienza University of Rome, Campus Bio- Medico of Rome and C Foscari of Venice, and with the Artes 4.0 competence center, in October 2022 it was published on nature machine intelligence a study on functioning of an artificial skin which emulates a family of human skin corpuscles, the receptors called Ruffini corpuscles.

The importance of layers

Layering is essential to mimic the many qualities of leather. Each layer soft and supple. But if you pierce, slice, or cut it, each layer will selectively self-heal to restore overall function, says Root. Just like real leather. Even the skin formed by layers. owns immune mechanisms which reconstruct the tissue with the original layered structure through a complex process, which involves the recognition and transmission of signals between molecules.

According to Root, Professor Bao’s team may be able to create a layered synthetic leather with individually thin functional layers from one micron each (micromtre, μm, i.e. one millionth of a meter or thousandth of a millimetre)

maybe less. So thin that a stack of 10 or more layers would be no thicker than a sheet of paper. One layer might sense pressure, another might sense temperature, and yet another sense voltage, Root says. Material of different layers can be designed to detect thermal, mechanical or electrical changes. See also What is severe asthma and what symptoms to watch out for

A new approach We published a first work on self-healing multilayer synthetic electronic skin in 2012 on Nature Nanotechnology , explains Professor Bao. Since then there has been a lot of worldwide interest in multilayered synthetic leather research. What distinguishes the current work that the layers recognize themselves and align with like layers during the healing processrestoring function layer by layer as they heal. Existing self-healing synthetic skins have to be realigned manually, by humans. Even a slight misalignment of the layers could compromise functional recovery.

The secret in the materials

The supporting structure of each layer of tissue formed by long molecular chains connected at regular intervals by dynamic hydrogen bondssimilar to those that hold the double helix of gods together DNA strands

which allow the material to stretch repeatedly without tearing. Rubber and latex they are two well-known natural polymers, but there are also countless synthetic polymers. The key to design polymeric molecular structures and choose the right combination for each layer: the first layer of one polymer, the second of another and so on. The researchers used polypropylene glycol and polydimethylsiloxane (silicone). Both have rubber-like electrical and mechanical properties and biocompatibility they can be mixed with nano or micro particles to allow for electrical conductivity.

Basically the chosen polymers and their respective composites do not mix with each other yet, due to hydrogen bonding, they adhere well to each other to create a durable and multi-layered material. Both polymers have the advantage that when heated they soften and flow, but solidify when cooled. Therefore, by heating the synthetic skin, the researchers were able to speed up the healing process. At room temperature healing may take up to a week but, when heated to just 70C, self-alignment and healing occur in approximately 24 hours. The two materials have been carefully designed to have viscous and elastic responses similar to external stresses in an appropriate temperature range. See also A master's degree to learn the human dimension of care

Not just self healing Starting with the 2012 prototype, the researchers went one step further, in close collaboration with the Professor Renee Zhao from Stanford University, adding magnetic materials to their polymer layers, allowing the synthetic skin to not only heal but also self-assemble from separate pieces. Combined with magnetic field-guided navigation and induction heating, Zhao says, we might be able to build reconfigurable soft robots able to change shape and sense their deformation on demand.

Our long-term vision is to create devices that can recover from extreme damage. For example, imagine a device that, once ripped and torn apart, could rebuild itself, says Cooper. Magnetically brought together, the pieces approach each other, then recompose. As they heal, their electrical conductivity returns and a LED attached to the top of the material lights up to demonstrate this. Among their next steps, the researchers will work to make the layers as thin as possible and to create layers with different functions. The current prototype was designed to sense pressure and additional layers designed to sense changes in temperature or strain could be included.