The “National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology” recently announced by the UAE government is worthy of us, especially since the international community no longer views us as a developing third world country, nor as a small market in the movement of trade, funds and investments. Rather, it sees us transcending our regional surroundings and its political, economic and knowledge problems in general. And after another, whether in the reports of competitiveness or development standards and others.

Several pillars on which this strategy is based ensure its full success and a positive reflection on the rest of the sectors, including: that our economy is one of the most stable economies in the region and contains international crises, while our investment attractiveness in global centers, and we are also one of the first countries that directed education systems, programs and policies towards an economy Knowledge and future sciences, and we now have a generation of scientists capable of taking on the challenge of integrated industry.

Also among the pillars is the presence of a giant industrial base and a prestigious international reputation for the Emirati product, after it was able to enter complex sectors, such as space industries and other fine industries, reflecting the extent of the comprehensive renaissance in the Emirates.

Today, and with the new strategy, we are optimistic about happy news for the upcoming period, in terms of supporting the country’s position as a global destination for pioneering future industries, adopting initiatives to consolidate its image in the global mindset, a pioneering position for it, a pioneering and distinctive practical and technological strength, and setting a foot in the major global centers in manufacturing and innovation.

With the new strategy, we leave the consumer site without returning, and increase our pillars of strength and immunity, especially if we know that the industry goes beyond being an important source of national income, with its strategic dimensions related to future security.

In any case, we have traveled great distances in the “race for excellence”, a race that we know, as Emiratis, has its paths and laws well, and we realize that there is no choice in it but first place, and from here, “Make in the Emirates” is worthy of us.