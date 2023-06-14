How do you get the crazy idea of ​​having war zone architects remodel your house? Can this work? An unusual building story.

Basically from the eighties: This is what the house should look like after the conversion. Image: Bezmirno Architects

DHave your own house in Germany completely remodeled by a team of Ukrainian architects, right in the middle of the war zone between hail of bombs and power failures? Isn’t that too risky? Who does that? Torsten Schmidt* .

When the 50-year-old Berliner by choice was stuck in his apartment in Prenzlauer Berg during the Corona pandemic, he, like many others, had the idea of ​​moving to the countryside and working from there. And because the IT expert was born in the area between Würzburg and Schweinfurt, he and his family went looking for a suitable property in his old home.