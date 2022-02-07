Winter Fancy Food is back. Stronger after Covid (which caused it to stop last year) the appointment with the winter event of the largest and most important fair dedicated to food and beverage specialties in North America is back. And it does so by choosing a new setting, the Las Vegas Convention Center, where the Italian pavilion is once again the largest exhibition space in the international area.

The tricolor battleship is made up of 85 companies that present the entire range of made in Italy agri-food products under the umbrella of “The Extraordinary Italian Taste”. According to data processed by the Ice Agency in New York, and according to data from the US Department of Commerce for the period January – October 2021, the recovery of US foreign trade continues at a rapid pace. The overall trade between the US and the rest of the world recorded an increase of + 22.1% compared to the same period last year, and the trend in US-Italy trade continues to consolidate the strong increase already noted in the previous analyzes, + 21.7%, in clear contrast to the European average (+ 1%). As for American imports from Italy of the agri-food and beverage sector, in October 2021 it recorded an increase of + 21.4%.

“We are delighted to return to the Winter Fancy Food Show with a wider Italian participation than ever in the winter edition – explained Antonino Laspina, director of the Ice Agency in New York and Coordinator of the US network – The companies are ready to restart, demonstrates the large number of exhibitors from Italy and the representatives of about fifteen Italian companies with offices in the USA “. While Bill Lynch, president of the Specialty Food Association, recalled that “Italian culture has long held a place in the hearts and minds of consumers in the United States”. For Donato Cinelli, president of Universal Marketing, the exclusive agent for Italy of the Specialty Food Association, this is “a restart with an even stronger winter version of Fancy Food, demonstrating how important and strategic this trade fair is”.