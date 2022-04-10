The bottles are 70% Docg, Doc and Igt

It is an historic record for Italian wine, which reached a turnover of almost 13 billion in 2021, due to the jump in exports and the increase in value of domestic consumption. This is what emerges from Coldiretti’s analysis of Istat data on the occasion of the Vinitaly which opens with the display of all the colors of wine brought to Verona from the different regions in the exclusive hall “Vineyard Italy”Created by Coldiretti to discover the great biodiversity and quality from which the most prestigious bottles of Made in Italy wine are born, thanks to the commitment of 310,000 farms.

The double-digit increase in exports with bottle purchases is the main driver of wine turnover Made in Italy all over the world which grew by 12% in 2021 reaching – explains Coldiretti – a share of 7.1 billion euros but family purchases also increased with a 2.1% increase in commercial distribution, according to the analysis Coldiretti based on IRI data, while the rest comes from catering with an important impact on tourism, albeit with the difficulties caused by the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

The Made in Italy bottles – underlines Coldiretti – are for approx 70% Docg, Doc and Igt with 332 wines with controlled designation of origin (Doc), 76 wines with controlled and guaranteed designation of origin (Docg), and 118 wines with typical geographical indication (Igt) recognized in Italy while only the remaining 30% are table wines. The per capita consumption in Italy is around 33 liters per year with an increasing attention to quality, to the history of wine, to the links with the territories that push Italians and foreigners also to discover wineries and companies.

Italy – explains Coldiretti – is the world leader in wine production ahead of France and Spain, the two main international competitors, with a production that has reached 48.2 million hectoliters, according to the forecasts of Mipaaf And European Commission.

But from Vigneto Italia there are also job opportunities for 1.3 million people engaged directly in fields, cellars and in commercial distribution, but also in related and service activities. The wine army – Coldiretti points out – ranges from winegrowers to employees in cellars and commercial distribution, but also in connected, service and related activities that have extended into the most diverse areas: from the glass industry to that of corks, from transport to insurance, from accessories, such as corkscrews and sabers, from nurseries to packaging, from research and training to dissemination, from wine tourism to cosmetics and the wellness marketfrom publishing to advertising, from software programs to bioenergy obtained from pruning residues and from the by-products of winemaking (lees, pomace and stalks).

“The profound renewal underway on the Italian Vineyard confirms the vitality of an agriculture that has made innovation one of the weapons to establish itself on the market, of which wine is also one of the leading sectors” declared the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini underlining that “it is no coincidence that the choices of Made in Italy winemakers increasingly meet the tastes of consumers in terms of quality and sustainability”.