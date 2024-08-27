Made in Italy arrives in Tokyo aboard the Amerigo Vespucci, a historic sailing ship and Navy Training Ship, which for the first time in its 93-year history, reaches Japan. Just like in Los Angeles, the Villaggio Italia was inaugurated in the Japanese capital, an area organized into exhibition pavilions that tells and promotes the excellence of Italy’s cultural, artistic, historical and economic heritage. Having set sail from the port of Genoa on July 1, 2023 for a tour that winds through 28 countries and 5 continents, the ship has reached the 21st stop of the tour.