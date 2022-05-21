Top 30 Italian brands, the value rises to 128.7 billion euros. The ranking, Gucci even before: luxury dominates

The made in Italy, as we know, is now synonymous with quality. And to demonstrate this is the international growth of luxury brands and more, such as, among others, Ferrari, Ferrero Rocher, Nutella And Pirelli. Italian brands often tell their story of origin and promote the qualities and characteristics that have made their products renowned and desired around the world. In fact, at an economic level, the overall value of the brands in the “Kantar’s BrandZ Top 30 Italian brands”Grew 12% in the last year to reach $ 128.7 billion, double that of Italian GDP in 2021 (6.5%). Over the past four years i Italian brands grew in value by 51%.

Unlike much of the world, Italy experienced a brilliant international moment last year. Recently marked with The Economist such as “Country of the year”, He had a economic recovery faster than most of the neighboring countries, supported in part by a rapid return in demand for its products overseas, where consumers eagerly sought the quality of “made in Italy“.

THE luxury brand Italians continue to contribute to the growth in value of the Top 30 ranking, with eight brands representing 44% (or $ 57.2 billion) of the total brand value. The luxury brands generate the largest growth in absolute value year after year (more than $ 9 billion), with Bvlgari, Fendi And Prada which have seen significant growth in brand value over the past year. The value of Fendi grew the most, by 47% (equal to $ 4.7 billion), supported by the revival of iconic and vintage items and the Fendace collectionan unprecedented mash-up resulting from the collaboration between Fendi And Versaceborn from the will of the new creative director Kim Jones to celebrate the renewed partnership.

