From a discovery born by chance, the promise of a ‘wi-fi therapy’ – to be activated remotely – against neuropathic pain. “Serendipity” is the word used by Anna Moroni, head of the ion channel biophysics laboratory in the Biosciences department of the State University of Milan, to tell Adnkronos Salute how the idea of ​​studying a synthetic protein was born, remotely controllable with a ray of blue light, and capable of inhibiting – as has been demonstrated in rats – the activity of a group of neuronal cells involved in the processes of a particular type of chronic pain, relieving it for over half an hour ( with only one minute of exposure to the light source). The study published in 2018 in ‘Nature Methods’ received this year the Aspen Institute Italia Award for collaboration and scientific research between Italy and the United States.

The work had in fact been conducted by Moroni’s laboratory, a sort of ‘factory’ of proteins that can be used in optogenetics, with the Neuromodulation of Cortical and Subcortical Circuits laboratory led by Raffaella Tonini of the Italian Institute of Technology (Iit) in Genoa, in collaboration with Columbia University in New York and the University of Arizona in Tucson, and other scientific realities. How did pain research come about? “We were working on a tool for neuroscientists, a protein to activate or deactivate cells within neuronal circuits and allow experts to study and understand the contribution of each one individually. The characteristic that these proteins must have is speed, precisely like a switch,” Moroni explains.

“When I saw that the protein we had created was quick to activate but rather slow to deactivate, and the inhibition it triggered remained for a long time, even 30 minutes after turning off the blue light, I thought this lasting inhibition might be just fine.” for the pain,” he continues. Galeotto was therefore the factory ‘defect’, which gave birth to an innovative line of research. That research went on and today from the first tested protein called Blink2 we moved on to Tick, another protein engineered by Moroni’s team as part of the Erc (European Research Council) ‘noMAGIC’ project, which is activated in response to physiological changes in temperature.

FROM BLINK2 TO TICK

“We realized that to go into the clinical phase for human trials it would have been better to have another activation mode, because the light penetrates very little through the tissues, it is reflected or absorbed, so it doesn’t go as deep. To enter you would have to implant optical fibers inside the brain,” notes Moroni. Hence the idea of ​​temperature. “An increase in temperature can be generated with an infrared lamp, or for example with ultrasound, which we also use for ultrasound scans. These penetrate very well in depth, are considered safe by clinicians and also have the effect of increasing the tissue temperature. And a couple of degrees are enough. This protein is closed when the temperature is up to 37 degrees, if it rises to 39-40° C it opens”. And it would turn off or turn on the neurons that carry the pain signal to the brain.

The protein has been patented and the scientists are now seeking the necessary funding to continue the research. From grant to grant, the idea is to one day validate a strategy that involves the use of gene therapy to bring the protein to its destination in the ‘target’ cells that we want to control, and its use by patients of portable ultrasound generators to activate the inhibition ‘on demand’, when there is a need for pain relief. The fact that gene therapy is needed, to convey the protein to its destination with a viral vector, makes the path to the clinic more complex. “There are many constraints, and checks to be fulfilled, the viral vector must be very specific and deliver the protein to its destination precisely where it is needed, safety must be demonstrated and so on”, explains Moroni.

The target cells aimed at “are the sensory neurons of the peripheral nervous system, the nociceptors, responsible for perceiving a large change in temperature, therefore when a person gets burned, or large mechanical stresses, such as a hammer blow for example, but normally they should remain silent – illustrates Moroni – Instead, in many pathologies that cause chronic inflammation, the nociceptors are altered and modified. And it is as if they were always activated, as if there was always a stimulus. This leads to chronic pain”.

A deeply felt problem, because it afflicts people for years, and is difficult to control. “Some patients are even resistant to opioids. We therefore need alternative solutions”, highlights the expert. One path could be precisely the one Moroni’s group is working on. “We are now in the preclinical phase, we want to start testing and resources are needed”, updates the researcher. There are funds for “a first test that will allow us to start collecting the necessary data”. “The state university rewarded me with a 50,000 euro grant”, explains Moroni. And then “we will go on. We are already making applications for European contributions”.