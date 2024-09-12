First, partial stop by the Council of State to the new Made in Italy high school curriculum.

In suspending the opinion requested by the Ministry of Education and Merit, the Consultative Section for Normative Acts has in fact first of all detected a procedural gap: “the Ministry has not produced the prior opinion of the Unified Conference”, an opinion required by law, and “the lack assumes essential importance since the lack of this unavoidable procedural step makes it impossible for this Section to express its opinion on the basis of full knowledge of the complex of evaluation elements relating to the proposed regulatory intervention”.

All the doubts of the administrative judges

But there are also other “perplexities”, and of a different kind. Starting from article 2, which inserts the new 9-bis of the new “Regulation concerning the definition of the timetable of teaching and specific learning outcomes”: “without prejudice to the fact that this intervention is not illustrated in the report accompanying the text – it is stated – in relation to paragraph 1 it is suggested to invert the words ‘deepen and develop’ since ‘the knowledge and skills are first the object of a development activity and only subsequently of deepening”.

The smokescreen on “Strengthening and expanding the training offer”

Other difficulties concern the expression “ensures support for the strengthening and expansion of the training offer” used in paragraph 4 of Article 9-bis “since – for the Council of State – it is not clear to what extent the words ‘strengthening’ and ‘expansion’ enjoy significant differentiating features”.

Not only that: always “article 2, paragraph 1, letter d), intervenes on article 10 of the Presidential Decree 89/2010, inserting the new paragraph 5-bis, according to which ‘Within the framework of the Made in Italy high school curriculum, the teaching, in foreign language 1, of the contents of another subject characterising the high school curriculum is foreseen. This teaching is developed in the third, fourth and fifth year of the course (second two-year period and fifth year), for at least a third of the annual number of hours of the identified subject’. In this regard, in consideration of the considerable number of hours reserved for this specific teaching and the necessarily large group of teachers who will have to teach it, problematic aspects could emerge regarding the practical implementation of this paragraph. In fact, if the will of the ministry – in the light of a passage in the explanatory report – was not to accept it immediately, postponing it to ‘subsequent support measures’, the need, expressed by the Higher Council of Public Education, ‘to accompany teachers with a specific training with particular attention to the teaching of non-linguistic subjects in English’, it is therefore highlighted that it is appropriate to clarify whether this objective training requirement that must be implemented for the benefit of the teaching staff is not such as to translate into a possible undermining of the envisaged financial neutrality, reiterated in Article 4 of the draft regulation under examination”.