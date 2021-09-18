Agri-food: Coldiretti, fakes Made in Italy are worth over 100 billion

The value of fakes has exceeded 100 billion euros Made in Italy in the world. It is the calculation of Coldiretti, according to which “the most active tarotatori of the Made in Italy food in the world, the rich and emerging G20 countries are taking advantage of the pandemic to replace tricolor products with low quality imitations “.

On the occasion of the G20 of agriculture in Florence, a large exhibition of the most incredible imitations of real Italian products found in the 20 countries participating in the Agriculture Summit in Florence was set up in Piazza Santa Croce. A public complaint to ask the great of the Earth for immediate action against a shameful phenomenon that has a devastating impact on the national economy and has already reached values ​​equal to more than double the Made in Italy agri-food exports

If the Argentines have specialized in the production of cheeses that recall our most prestigious DOP – explains Coldiretti – such as Reggianito or the Grana Pampeana, maybe “washed down” by fake Marsala e Bordolino Vino Tinto, in Australia the Perfect Italian Parmesan, tarot of our Parmigiano Reggiano, to be grated over the San Remo Penne. Brazil is also a mine of fakes ranging from Mortadela with Parmesao until the Hunt Cavalo, as well as Canadians who are not ashamed to sell products like the Veneto Salami or the Provolone and the montasio “made in maple“, until the powder kit for making Chianti.

But also the Franco-German axis – continues Coldiretti – is active in the field of food tarots between Spaghetti Bolognese And Torti carbonara strictly transalpine e Cambozola, Zottarella and (distortions of our gorgonzola and mozzarella) Germanic, as well as Perisecco And Dry Meer poor relatives of the real Prosecco. In China, which invades Italy of tomato derivatives, paradoxically the tricolor purées are preferred, at least in name, such as the Gino Tomato Paste or the Hello Double Concentrate. Countries like Mexico are no exception, where i Tortellonis, South Korea putting i Chapagetti or South Africa of Mascarpone and Vesuvius Olive Oil. Not even the Turks disdain to make a mozzarella but among the new taroters there are – adds Coldiretti – even the Russians, where to satisfy the hunger for Italianness after the embargo on tricolor products, a thriving industry was born between Parmesan Dolce And Milan salami.

The pandemic has given further impetus to the consolidated market of fake English and US, such as kits for making cheeses and wines and real horrors such as the Chianti Classic, the Romano Cheese, lo Sharp Provolone / Fontina, lo Spicy Thai Pesto and the inevitable Parmesan. The result is that due to the so-called “Italian sounding” in the world – estimates Coldiretti – plus two out of three tricolor agri-food products are fake without any productive or employment link with our country. With the fight against the fake Made in Italy at the table – says Coldiretti – as many as 300,000 jobs can be created in Italy. But to weigh on the image of Made in Italy at the table are also – reports Coldiretti – the recipes of the most famous dishes of the culinary tradition, ignobly crippled An example are the Italian restaurants abroad where ingredients are served Made in Italy fake – Coldiretti denounces – and the most bizarre versions of traditional recipes are brought to the table, such as the Belgian habit of using cream instead of pecorino in carbonara, the German one to use theseed oil in Milanese cutlet, the Dutch one of do not use mascarpone in tiramisu ‘, up to the British who are crazy for spaghetti bolognese which are completely unknown in the Emilian city while the Americans use parmesan instead of Parmigiano Reggiano and Grana Padano.

But among the most “betrayed” specialties there are also – continues Coldiretti – the typical one caprese served with industrial cheese instead of buffalo mozzarella or fiordilatte, while there is no shortage of cases of pasta with pesto proposed with almonds, walnuts or pistachios instead of pine nuts. Not to mention the Pizza which is offered in the most unimaginable versions, from that Hawaiian with pineapple to chicken. “The contribution of Made in Italy agri-food production with denomination of origin to exports and to the growth of the country could be significantly higher if the agreements came to a clear stop to international food counterfeiting that improperly uses words, colors, locations, images, denominations and recipes that refer to Italy for fake foods that have nothing to do with the national production system “said the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini in underlining that” paradoxically it was Italy’s “hunger” to explode the fake. abroad with the proliferation of low cost imitations “.