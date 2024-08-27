“After the Villaggio Italia inaugurated in Los Angeles, this one in Tokyo is a reformulation achieved thanks to the ability of us Italians to adapt to the place we go to”. With these words Luca Andreoli, CEO of Difesa Servizi, intervenes at the inauguration of the area organized into exhibition pavilions that tells and promotes the excellence of the Italian cultural, artistic, historical and economic heritage. Villaggio Italia travels with the historic sailing ship Amerigo Vespucci, ambassador of Made in Italy in the world, which with Tokyo reaches the 21st stage of the world tour that started from Genoa in July 2023.