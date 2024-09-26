Nave Amerigo Vespucci is on its way to Australia. On October 3rd it will reach, for the first time in its history, the city of Darwin (Fort Hill Whalf, Port Cruise Ship Terminal) 24th stop of the World Tour started from Genoa in July 2023. Nave Amerigo Vespucci and the Villaggio Italia will stop in the city of Darwin until October 7th. In the Australian leg, the historic sailing ship (93 years of history), emblem of the Navy and ambassador of Made in Italy in the world, will once again be joined by Villaggio Italia, the “Multi-Year Traveling World Exhibition” of Italian excellence that offers visitors a unique experience to learn about the beauty of Italy through its art, culture, music, food, cinema, technology and scientific research so that the Amerigo Vespucci’s world tour is, in addition to being a unitary expression of the values ​​of the entire nation, also a showcase of Italian excellence and supply chains, a driving force for the economy and for the diffusion of Italian culture. The “World Tour – Villaggio Italia” initiative, strongly supported by the Minister of Defense of the Italian Government Guido Crosetto, combines the traditional training activity of the Navy Officer Cadets on the Training Ship with the promotion of Made in Italy excellence in the main ports reached through the “Villaggio Italia”.

The inaugural ceremony of the Villaggio Italia in Darwin will be held on Saturday 5 October at 10:30. The Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini, the Italian Ambassador to Australia Paolo Crudele, the President of Difesa Servizi Gioacchino Alfano, the in-house company of the Ministry of Defence that creates and supports all phases of the initiative, Captain Giuseppe Lai, Commander of the Amerigo Vespucci ship, Australian civil and military authorities will speak. The Navy will be represented by Admiral Chief Inspector Pietro Covino.

In Darwin there will be paratroopers from the Italian Army sports group who will spread the Italian and Australian flags in the sky and the Fanfare of the 8th Bersaglieri Regiment of the Bersaglieri Brigade “Garibaldi” who will perform for all five days of the stopover, both at the Villaggio Italia and around the city of Darwin. The Villaggio Italia in Darwin will offer visitors not only Italian excellence but also a special meeting in the name of solidarity with “Lo Spirito di Stella”, the first fully accessible catamaran engaged in the world tour as part of the “WoW” Project – Wheels on Waves Ruote sulle Onde – Around The World 2023-2025. The catamaran will rejoin the Amerigo Vespucci ship in Australian waters and will be present for the entire duration of the stopover.

“The stopover of the Amerigo Vespucci ship in Darwin represents not only a unique opportunity to promote Italian excellence, but also a symbolic moment to share a message of solidarity and inclusion. The crews of the “Vespucci” and the “Spirito di Stella” are driven by the same passion and sail the same seas with determination, proudly carrying the tricolor and our values ​​around the world,” declared the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto.

The project “Wheels on Waves – Ruote sulle Onde”, born from an idea by Andrea Stella, founder and President of the Association “Lo Spirito di Stella” is promoted by the Ministry of Defense, the Defense General Staff and Difesa Servizi, and is aimed at military personnel and civilians with disabilities who have suffered permanent injuries in the performance of their service, who, regardless of their physical, cognitive or sensorial characteristics, have the opportunity to live a unique sea and sailing experience with the mission of demonstrating that breaking down barriers is possible.

“Also in Darwin, an Italian Village that expresses Italian ingenuity, from Leonardo da Vinci to Marconi, whose discovery gave rise to today’s modern society and who we will remember in Australia on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of his birth. In Darwin we will also find the catamaran Spirit of Stella with the WoW project, also promoted by the Ministry of Defense, as an initiative that, like the great social initiatives in history, we hope will reverse course and design a new path for such an important theme as disability and inclusion” declared the CEO of Difesa Servizi Doctor Luca Andreoli. Also present in Darwin will be the President of “Wheels on Waves” Manuel Bortuzzo, bronze at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

WoW is a project that has an extraordinary ethical and solidarity value; it integrates sport and resilience to draw attention to the principles of inclusion and equal opportunities and to the need to break down physical and material but also mental and cultural barriers. The initiative has obtained the moral patronage of Coni and Cip (Italian Paralympic Committee) and is also made possible thanks to the important contribution of the sponsors who have fully shared the objectives and the very high moral and ethical values ​​of the initiative. At the Villaggio Italia in Darwin there will also be in-depth sessions on the research activity dedicated to marine ecosystems in which the Navy and the Amerigo Vespucci ship are constantly engaged together with the Istituto Superiore di Sanità – Iss.

Among the excellences in Darwin are Italian cinema in collaboration with the Venice Biennale International Film Festival, the exhibition of the work “La David” by the artist Jago, the exhibition Italia Geniale created by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Defense in collaboration with ADI Design Museum dedicated to Italian design. Music will be the protagonist thanks to the presence of the Fanfare of the 8th Bersaglieri Regiment of the Bersaglieri Brigade “Garibaldi” who will play inside and outside Villaggio Italia; Maestro Umberto Clerici, director of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, who will perform a solo on the Vespucci at dawn and at Villaggio Italia will direct 14 musicians on a journey to discover Italian classical music and, finally, the screening of the docu-series “Mano d’Opera” which tells the story behind the scenes of some of the greatest Italian opera houses.

The research work dedicated to marine ecosystems that Nave Vespucci is carrying out during its Tour in the academic and university environment will be at the center of the workshop comparing marine ecosystems entitled “Vespucci meets the marine ecosystem” created together with the MAECI and the Italian Embassy in Canberra and of the exhibition “Siamo Mare” dedicated to the beauty of the Italian seas. The Villaggio Italia in Darwin will offer visitors many contents dedicated to the protection of marine and coastal habitats, to the “marine protected areas” on the safeguarding of underwater environmental and artistic beauties, on the monitoring, prevention and contrast of marine pollution. As in the stages of Los Angeles and Tokyo, the Ministry of Tourism and Enit will be protagonists at the Villaggio Italia in Darwin with a series of events including the conference dedicated to the theme of “return tourism”. In addition to the Ministry of Defense, the following are participating in the ambitious project of the Italian Government “Vespucci World Tour – Villaggio Italia”: the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – with the Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies and the Minister for Sport and Youth – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests, the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism.

Visits on board the Amerigo Vespucci ship: from Saturday 5 to Monday 7 October it will be possible to climb aboard the Amerigo Vespucci ship to experience first-hand the charm of the ship defined as “the most beautiful in the world”, guardian of the most ancient naval and seafaring traditions for over ninety years and emblem of the Italian Armed Forces. The visits on board, completely free of charge, will be available on the following days: Saturday 5 October from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm; Sunday 6 October from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm and from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm; Monday 7 October from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. The visits are free, to access it is possible to book your entry on the website https://tourvespucci.it/darwin-5-7-ottobre-2024/ For the visit, we recommend wearing comfortable shoes. Villaggio Italia: It will be open on Saturday 5 October from 3:00 pm to 10:30 pm, Sunday 6 October from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm and Monday 7 October from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Entrance to Villaggio Italia is free and open to all. On the website www.tourvespucci.it you can find more information and reserve your seats for the activities scheduled at the Village with limited places.

Music: Music will be a major protagonist of Villaggio Italia. Every day at Villaggio Italia or in the streets of Darwin it will be possible to attend the performance of the Fanfare of the 8th Bersaglieri Regiment of the Bersaglieri Brigade “Garibaldi”: on Thursday 3rd it will play in the city of Darwin (Waterfront Square) and on Friday 4th October at 7.15pm it will play in the city of Palmerstone (Palmerstone Market), on Saturday 5th October at 7.45pm and Sunday 6th October at 11am and at 9pm it will perform at Villaggio Italia. On 6th October at 7.30pm the docuseries “Mano d’opera” will be presented and screened, which tells the story behind the scenes of some of the greatest Italian opera houses through the words of professionals who work far from the eyes of spectators. On October 7th at 10:00 Maestro Clerici will conduct the orchestra composed of 14 musicians (eight violins, three violas, two cellos, 1 double bass) who will accompany visitors on a musical journey through Italian classical music.

Exhibitions (free admission): “Italia Geniale”, created by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Defense in collaboration with Adi Design Museum, which tells the story of Italian design that has conquered the world, through dozens of original objects that are the protagonists of six decades of history; “Siamo Mare”, a photographic exhibition dedicated to the beauty of the Italian seas. An exhibition in continuity with the sustainability action carried out by the Vespucci ship. Events and conferences: Saturday 5 October at 4:00 pm “Vespucci meets Spirito di Stella” dedicated to the theme of sport and disability with the Australian Defense Forces; Sunday 6 October at 2:00 pm the workshop Comparing marine ecosystems “Vespucci meets the marine ecosystem”, and at 6:30 pm “Vespucci meets return tourism” organized by Mitur and Enit. Art: Villaggio Italia will host the new bronze work “La David”, created by Jago, one of the major exponents of contemporary Italian art. Cinema: Saturday 5 October at 9.00 pm, curated by the Venice Biennale, the screening of the film “Comandante” by E. De Angelis. After Darwin, the Villaggio Italia will be in Singapore from 24 to 28 October, followed by Mumbai in India, Doha in Qatar, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.