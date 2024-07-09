It took place today in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Valentino Valentinifrom the Consul General in Los Angeles Raffaella Valentini he was born in U.S. Senator Bob Archuleta, the closing ceremony of the Los Angeles – California – stop of the Amerigo Vespucci World Tourthe historic sailing ship and training ship of the Navy, already an ambassador of Made in Italy in the world and of Villaggio Italia, the multi-year Itinerant World Exhibition of Italian excellence that will accompany the Vespucci tour for another seven stages. The Los Angeles stage was the inauguration of the first Italian VillageThat in 6 days of stopover – from 3 to 8 July – it recorded exceptional numbersThey were 72,000 visitors who admired the most beautiful ship in the world and the excellence of Made in Italy on display at the Village. Of these, over 42,000 on board the Amerigo Vespucci ship.

Sold out for all the activities of the Villaggio Italia program: 30 events and 140 hours of showsfrom guided tours of the exhibitions to show cooking, from performances by the Fanfara della Legione Allievi Carabinieri and the musicians of the Accademia Teatro alla Scala to international conferences dedicated to the Blue Economy and the Space Economy and the long-awaited meeting with the artist Jago who created the bronze work “La David” for the world tour of the Vespucci, on display at the Villaggio Italia. Great interest also for the screenings of Italian films curated by the Venice Biennale International Film Festival. Also present are sport with the exhibition of the historical Olympic Torches, design with the exhibition “Italia Geniale” organized by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and curated by the Adi, and the Italian landscape heritage with a photographic exhibition on the beauty of the Italian seas, an initiative in continuity with the actions for the protection of the environment carried out by the Vespucci in the academic and university context in the work of promoting the objectives of World Oceans Day.

In order to satisfy the thousands of booking requests that arrived on the website www.tourvespucci.it, the time slots for on-board visits were extended, which still required visitors to wait a few hours. The initiative was also widely followed on social media, where the published content on the six channels dedicated to the Vespucci Tour (Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, LinkedIn, X and Youtube) obtained over 97 million views with 20 million interactions, while 36 thousand contributions were generated worldwide by Internet users: the word most cited by Italians is “Pride”, by Americans “Wonderful”. Great attention was also paid by the American media, including all the main television networks that followed the presence of the Vespucci and the Villaggio Italia in Los Angeles.

“The stop in Los Angeles has shown how much Italy is loved and appreciated in the United States: it was a very strong emotion”, said the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto. “I visited Nave Vespucci, the Villaggio Italia, I had the opportunity to meet many people who expressed satisfaction and strong appreciation for this initiative that fills me with pride. Nave Vespucci, the many events organized in the Villaggio Italia, the performances of the Fanfara della Legione Allievi Carabinieri, including the concert in memory of Ennio Morricone, the conferences on Space and Blue Economy were the result of exceptional teamwork, with a single objective: to promote Made in Italy. We did it with a project that involves multiple ministries and that was strongly desired by the entire Government. The Villaggio Italia, inaugurated for the Los Angeles stopover, will be proposed again in the next scheduled stops to tell the story of our beloved Italy and all its excellences, from technology to art, from music to culture. Excellences that together with Nave Vespucci in this long journey will be a prestigious showcase of Made in Italy and a strong driving force for our economy and the image of Italy in the world”.

The Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Valentine Valentinion the sidelines of the event declared that: “The Los Angeles stop taught us how strong Italy’s will is, how generous the welcome is in the ports where we go, how important it is to go and tell the story of our country to strengthen and update the idea of ​​Italy that they have in the world. With Nave Vespucci and Villaggio Italia we will bring our tradition and at the same time we will bring the innovation that distinguishes us as the second manufacturing country in Europe”.

“An exceptional result, well beyond expectations, with numbers that leave no room for doubt. The model of the Villaggio Italia as a mini itinerant Expo alongside the Amerigo Vespucci ship, already an ambassador of Italy in the world – underlines the CEO of Difesa Servizi Luca Andreoli commented on the great success of the initiative – it enchanted Los Angeles to which I extend my heartfelt thanks for the great response of affection that it has expressed in these days and the thousands of visitors represent a beautiful image of the historical and solid bond that exists between the two countries and that confirms how much Italy is loved and appreciated in the world”, “We will find the Italian village in Tokyo from 25 to 30 August with a program full of surprises. Fair winds to Nave Vespucci and its extraordinary crew”. In addition to the Ministry of Defense, which strongly supported the initiative, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – with the Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies and the Minister for Sport and Youth – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism are participating in the Villaggio Italia project. The Villaggio Italia project is a production of Difesa Servizi and Ninetynin