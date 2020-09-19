The company has also introduced the Made in India Jawa Standard motorcycle in the European market. This motorcycle has been listed on the European website of Java, where it has been named 300 CL. Its bike looks exactly like the Indian version, although some changes have been made to the engine. So let’s know its detailsThe Jawa 300 CL is powered by a Euro 4-compliant 294.7 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates power of 22.5 bhp at 7000 rpm and 25Nm of torque at 5750 rpm. At the same time, the engine given in the Indian model is more powerful. It generates power of 27 Bhp and torque of 28 Nm. The top speed of the bike is 125kmph.

The Java 300 CL features disc and drum brakes with single channel ABS. At the same time, the Indian model gets twin disc brakes with dual channel ABS. Apart from this, all the parts of the bike are like the Indian variant. It gets telescopic forks at the front with 18 and 17-inch wheels and monoshock at the rear.

Let us know that the price of Java Classic Single Channel ABS in India starts from Rs 1.73 Lakh (Black & Gray) to Rs 1.74 Lakh (Maroon Color). At the same time, the price of dual channel ABS variant is from Rs 1.82 lakh to Rs 1.83 lakh. .