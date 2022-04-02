The staff of Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun), or the second season of the anime, has revealed that this will officially begin in July.

The voice actors of the three main characters will return for this season, joined by various additions:

Miyu Tomita how Riko

how Mariya Ise how Reg

how Shiori Izawa how Nanachi

how Misaki Kuno how Faputa

how Yuka Terasaki how Vueko

how Hiroaki Hirata how Wazukyan

how Mitsuki Saiga how Belaf

Most of the staff are also returning to their respective duties, with the addition of Yuka Kuroda as second character designer, Takeshi Takakura as a design leader, Takumi Sakura as a new prop designer, Teru Sekiguchi as second art director, e Masayuki Kurosawa to editing.

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network