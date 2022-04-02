The staff of Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun), or the second season of the anime, has revealed that this will officially begin in July.
The voice actors of the three main characters will return for this season, joined by various additions:
- Miyu Tomita how Riko
- Mariya Ise how Reg
- Shiori Izawa how Nanachi
- Misaki Kuno how Faputa
- Yuka Terasaki how Vueko
- Hiroaki Hirata how Wazukyan
- Mitsuki Saiga how Belaf
Most of the staff are also returning to their respective duties, with the addition of Yuka Kuroda as second character designer, Takeshi Takakura as a design leader, Takumi Sakura as a new prop designer, Teru Sekiguchi as second art director, e Masayuki Kurosawa to editing.
Source: Official site Street Anime News Network
