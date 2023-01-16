KADOKAWA has announced the production of a sequel to the second season of the animated Made in Abyss, The Golden City of the Scorching Sun. Based on the manga by Akihito Tsukushi, Made in Abyss saw its second season wrap up on September 28 with a special one-hour finale episode. It is not yet clear whether this continuation of the anime will take place through a third season proper or if it will be a feature film intended for the cinematic circuit. More information will certainly be announced in the future.

Below we can see a new trailer announcing the production of the sequel.

Source: KADOKAWA Anime Street Anime News Network