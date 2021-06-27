Deadline, a famous portal dedicated to the world of entertainment, recently reported that the television and film producer Columbia Pictures, owned by Sony, would have ordered the writer and director Kevin McMullin a script for a film based on the manga series Made in Abyss of Akihito Tsukushi.

For those who do not know him, McMullin wrote and directed the 2019 drama film Low Tide, while his next project is horror First Harvest.

Vertigo Entertainment is Masi Oka (Hiro Nakamura of the TV series Heroes) will produce the project. The two have already collaborated in 2017 in the making of the film by death Note (and related sequel in the works) and to the series Amazon of The Promised Neverland arriving.

Recently Made in Abyss is back in the spotlight thanks to the announcement of a Season 2 of the anime and a video game.

Do you love the series? Then you might be interested in giving a read also to:

Source: Deadline Street Anime News Network