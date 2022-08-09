Spike Chunsoft and the developers of Chime Corporation have released a new one trailer from Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darknesswhich summarizes the main features of the game, while also offering us a taste of fighting and exploration.

As we can see in the movie the various protagonists of the “Hello Abyss” mode are presented, which are basically the same as the anime and manga of Akihito Tsukushi, who bewitched Hideo Kojima. Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness also includes the “Deep Abyss” mode, in which we will live a completely original story as a character created by us.

We can also see the mechanics related to the development of the character. By recovering treasures and gaining experience points, you will be able to obtain and upgrade new skills, increase our rank as a Cave Raider and therefore delve into the lower levels of the Abyss. We also see exploration and combat, with our avatar who will be able to use melee weapons such as the pickaxe or from distance such as the bow with explosive arrows, to face the menacing creatures of the game.

Before leaving, we remind you that Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness will be available for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC starting from September 2, 2022.