The publisher Spike Chunsoft shared new information on Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, title taken from the manga and anime series of the same name. The news shared focus on the story that players will follow and the mechanics of the notebook.

During the story mode (which takes the name “Deep in Abyss“) We will see many well-known faces such as Riko, Nat And Shiggywith which the Cave Raider will join in the course of the adventure. As you progress through the deeper levels, you will be able to visit the structures where a White Whistle, who will also be involved in some missions. Through your own notebookInstead, the main character can record a wide variety of information such as the people he meets, the relics obtained while exploring the Abyss and the primeval creatures encountered. Primordial creatures can be recorded in the notebook after observing them through a telescope.

As already announced Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness will also be released in Europe on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PC Street Steam the next 2 September.

Source: Spike Chunsoft