Spike Chunsoft And Chime Corporation shared a new summary trailer for Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darknesswhich shows us an overview of the game that includes the basics of exploration and combat.

The first game of Made in Abyssbased on the animated series and manga by Akihito Tsukushi, the next will come 2 September in Europe and North America, a day earlier in Japan, on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Below we can see the video in question.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness – Overview Trailer

Source: Spike Chunsoft