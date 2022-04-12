Spike Chunsoft unveiled new details and shared an image gallery of Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, role-playing game based on the famous anime Made in abyss and arriving in the course of 2022 on Steam, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. In particular, today the “Hello Abyss” and “Deep in Abyss” modes.

In Hello Abyss, players will relive the story of the anime that made Hideo Kojima fall in love, while learning the basic mechanics of the game. In this mode we will take on the role of Riko, an apprentice of the Cave Raider. In the company of the humanoid robot Reg, the goal will be to reach the bottom of the huge chasm called the “Abyss”, the last unexplored place in the world.

In “Deep in Abyss”, however, we will play the role of an original Cave Raider intent on exploring the depths of the Abyss and we will experience a unpublished story, supervised by the author of the work, Akihito Tsukushi. We will be able to customize our protagonist through various hairstyles and facial features. By completing missions and returning relics from the Abyss, players will be able to increase their Cave Raider rank and tackle levels even deeper.

Spike Chunsoft also talked about the crafting system and Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness ‘curse of the Abyss’ mechanic. We learn that it will be possible to use the materials collected during the exploration to create climbing tools, fishing rods, food, medicine and clothing, all essential elements for survival. The curse of the Abyss is instead a characteristic element of the original story and it is a phenomenon that causes physical and mental disorders depending on how far a character has gone into the depths of the Abyss.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness will be available for PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch during the course of autumn 2022.