There is still a long time to go until the release of Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darknessbut in the meantime, calmly, the publisher Spike Chunsoft and the developer Chime Corporation time after time they introduce us to various aspects of the game.

If last week we enjoyed a new trailer, this time it is time for some information, more specifically, we will start to discover the game modes Hello Abyss And Deep in Abyss.

In Hello Abyss players will be able to relive the excitement of the anime series as they begin to familiarize themselves with the game systems and as they progress through the story. Here you will be able to check Rikowhich together with Reg he will have to be able to reach the bottom of the immense chasm known as Abyss. The scenes proposed in this mode are all dubbed.

There Deep in Abyss instead it will be the original mode, in which players will be asked to control their own Cave Raider and to challenge the pitfalls ofAbyss. The proposed story is supervised by Akihito Tsukushi, author of the work. The character that acts as the player’s avatar can be aesthetically customized with different hairstyles and faces. By completing quests, and finding relics of the Abyss, the rank of your own Cave Raider will increase and it will be possible to challenge deeper and deeper levels. This mode is based on single player exploration.

Exploring the Abyss requires specific tools, food, and more. Items can be crafted from a variety of materials obtained through exploration.

The Curse of the Abyss, a characteristic element of the original work, will also be proposed within the game. It is a phenomenon that leaves various negative effects. It is said that the more one delves into the depths ofAbyssplus their body begins to suffer from severe effects as soon as it returns to the surface, causing physical and mental ailments.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is coming this fall on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PC.

Source: Spike Chunsoft Street Gematsu