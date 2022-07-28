Among those who took advantage of the quarantine period imposed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 around the world, a man from the Indian state of Kerala, named Ashok Elichiril Thamarakchan, managed to build a plane to travel on it throughout Europe.

The work on the plane made by Ashok took 1,500 hours, and spent about 140,000 euros on it, according to the Indian Express newspaper.

Ashok and his wife, Abhilasha Dube, began saving money during the first lockdown of Corona, in order to build the plane that the husband made in a small hut in his garden.

“It’s like owning a new game, but it’s more exciting,” Ashok, who has a pilot license, was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

It is worth noting that the Ashok family managed to make the first flight with their private plane to Newquay, England, in January of this year, and then visited a number of destinations in the old continent.