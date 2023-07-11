The search has been going on here for weeks

Unfortunately no breakthrough in the case of Maddie McCannwhy none convincing proof was found in the area near the Arade dam, in Portugal, where research has been going on for weeks. The little girl disappeared into thin air while she was on holiday nearby with her family: since 2007, since the 3-year-old girl disappeared in the Algarve, nothing is known about her.

It was hoped to be able to find evidence that could lead to the resolution of a case that has been holding the whole world in anguish since 2007. Instead, the German investigators who scoured this area of ​​the Algarve in southern Portugal together with their English colleagues they found no convincing evidence.

The experts in Germany analyzed some artifacts recovered near the artificial Arade dam. But nothing was found that could allow the 3-year-old girl to be found who disappeared 16 years ago.

A month ago, the investigators began searches in that area. The prime suspect, Christian Brueckner he had defined that place as his little paradise. Also, a tip had revealed that he was in the area within days of Maddie’s disappearance.

Experts have dug many holes. The hope was to find something to connect with Madeleine, like her pink pajamas. Even some molecular dogs have helped in the research. All the artifacts found did not give the desired results.

Maddie McCann, no evidence found is related to the disappearance of the 3-year-old girl

Christian Brueckner, who is currently in jail in Germany for another crime committed, has always pleaded not guilty. He keeps saying he has nothing to do with the case involving little Maddie’s disappearance.