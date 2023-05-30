On the case of Maddie McCann the suspect’s letters That he is in prison could turn the investigation around. The graphologist has decided to perform analyzes on those words written by Christian Brueckner, the main suspect in the disappearance of little Maddie in Portugal. The man is being held in the maximum security prison in Oldenburg for other crimes, including pedophilia and sexual assault.

The latest investigations conducted in Portugal could be a breakthrough on the case of the girl who disappeared 16 years ago in the Algarve. Since then there has been no more news of her. Although there has been a suspect for some time, Christian Brueckner.

From his cell, the man wrote a series of letters in which he reaffirmed his innocence, dismissing any type of accusation in the case of the disappearance of Maddie McCann. In particular, a letter was sent shortly before the search began in a reservoir of Barragem do Arade near Silves, just 35 miles from the Algarve resort village of Praia da Luz where the girl was in May 2007 when she disappeared.

The letter was written in pencil and shows the 44-year-old’s obsession with convincing judges and the public of his innocence in Maddie’s case.

Graphologist Tracey Trussell examined the last letter and the others sent in the last two years, underlining that the man is distorted, deluded, has constant and immutable fantastic visions.

Currently the man is in a cell, where he must serve a seven-year sentence for violence, rape and pedophilia. According to the investigators, he was the one who took Maddie’s life, even if he pleads innocent.