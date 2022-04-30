Home page World

15 years after the disappearance of little Maddie McCann while on vacation in Portugal, the investigation into a German continues. Now the public prosecutor is speaking out.

Praia da Luz/Brunswick – The disappearance of little Maddie McCann has not only occupied the girl’s family for around 15 years, numerous investigators are also trying to clarify the fate of the little Briton. The public prosecutor’s office in Germany has been investigating for around two years now, and a German has become the focus of the investigations. But can the 45-year-old be proven to have participated in the crime? The public prosecutor’s office is now commenting on the current status of the investigation.

Missing Maddie McCann: public prosecutor’s office comments – further allegations against German suspects

Just a few days ago, a letter made the headlines, it is said to have been written by a 45-year-old German who is currently in prison. In it, Christian B. claims to have done “almost nothing”. Two years ago, in June 2020, the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig surprisingly stated that a German could be involved in the mysterious criminal case. A possible involvement of Christian B. in the crime against little Maddie McCann has since been examined. But when will the breakthrough come? Can little Maddie’s disappearance be resolved?

May 3rd marks the 15th anniversary of the disappearance of the little girl from Great Britain, but German investigators are now giving little hope of a quick clarification of the case. “The investigations will take some time,” said Hans Christian Wolters from the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office of the German Press Agency. An end to the investigations is currently not foreseeable.

Missing Maddie McCann: Can the fate of the little Brit still be clarified?

While the clarification in the Maddie case remains open, the suspect should soon come into focus again because of other allegations. In addition to the murder investigation, Christian B. is being investigated for other sexual offenses, said Braunschweig public prosecutor Wolters. It is about two abuse cases and three rape allegations. According to Wolters, these investigations should be completed soon. Prosecutors are expected to provide information on this in May.