On the case of Maddie McCannThe Portugalmany years later, he apologizes to his parents of the little girl who disappeared into thin air during a family holiday. The investigators admit that the initial investigations were completely wrong and this ruined everything, because it didn’t allow us to immediately find useful clues to understand what had happened to her. By now it may be too late.

There Portuguese police has officially apologized to Madeleine’s parents for how the investigations were conducted immediately after the disappearance of the English girl, who has not been heard from since May 3, 2007.

He was on holiday with his parents and twin brothers in a resort in the Algarve, a Praia de Luz. The investigations were not carried out correctly in the first hours after the disappearance. Indeed, four months after his disappearance, i parents Kate and Gerry they were even investigated as suspects by Portuguese investigators.

For years the figure of Maddie McCann’s parents has been tainted by this terrible accusation. According to the officers, they had staged the kidnapping to mislead the investigation and prevent her body from being found. The mother also spoke of an agreement offered to admit this version.

Years later, some senior Portuguese officials went to London to meet the Maddie’s dad. And to apologize to him for how the family was treated at the time of the events. The detective who handled the case was removed, but he even wrote a book in which he openly accused the McCanns.

15 years after the disappearance of little Maddie, the Portuguese police have admitted that the initial investigations were not handled correctly. At the time, not enough importance was given to missing children and her parents’ position as foreigners in an environment they did not understand was not appreciated.”

Meanwhile, the main suspect continues to be investigated. Christian Brueckner.