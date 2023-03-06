Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

The investigative authorities are working closely with two clairvoyants in the Maddie McCann case. That raises questions. They can’t give any answers either – so far.

Breslau/Munich – It is one of the most extraordinary criminal cases in history. And he keeps getting weirder. In 2007, the then almost four-year-old Madeleine Beth McCann, better known as Maddie, disappeared from the bed of a holiday resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

16 years later, in February 2023, a girl named Julia from Wroclaw in Poland appears. “I want to know the truth, help me. I need to speak to Kate and Gerry McCann,” she announced via an Instagram account. She also posts photos of herself and the missing Maddie McCann to prove they are the same person.

Missing Maddie found in Poland? Even Julia’s family gets involved

Julia’s claims have not yet been verified – but a DNA test could bring clarity. The psychologist dr. Dirk Baumeier believes that RTL has “a certain amount of mental confusion”, but verification experts deny a match based on various characteristics.



Even Julia’s apparent family has already gotten involved. Referring to her daughter’s psychological problems, she made it clear on the Facebook page of the Polish organization for missing people “Zaginieni przed laty” (translated: disappeared years ago): “For us as a family it is clear that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece , cousin and stepdaughter. We have memories, we have pictures.” It is said that she always wanted to be famous. And the family fears that Julia will not be able to cope with the attention.

Missing Maddie: Two psychics suddenly play bizarre key roles

Now the next chapter follows: Fortune tellers now play a key role in the case. Because Julia got help from none other than the American clairvoyant Fia Johansson. This has now even the weekly newspaper Time given an interview. She herself is convinced that Maddie is still alive. “I know how it feels when someone is completely dead,” she says.

However, she cannot say whether Julia is actually the missing person. Johansson is quite successful on Instagram, has over nine million followers. She is now Julia’s most important reference person. According to the Time she channels all press inquiries and is now in all live videos with Julia. She also talks about her ability to talk to the dead, which is why she regularly cooperates with the police. However, she did not want to give names or other details.

Authorities who rely on fortune tellers in missing person cases, who would have thought? But after 16 years of almost unsuccessful investigative work, the investigative authorities apparently want to leave no stone unturned. Also not in Germany.

Clairvoyant Schneider led SAT.1 on the wrong track in 2014 – now he wants new coordinates

And so it is that a second clairvoyant appears to play an important part in the Maddie case: Michael Schneider. He wants to work closely with the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig. And in fact, prosecutor Christian Wolters is supposed to Time have admitted to having “probably spoken to 100 or more people about the case many times” with them. Schneider is a “whistle-blower”, one checks “all clues, no matter who they come from”.

And Schneider gives many hints. In 2016 he traveled with a team from SAT.1 to a place near the holiday village where the child disappeared. He had located coordinates for where the body was supposed to be. But in the prophesied gorge near Albufeira there was – nothing.

Now he has sharpened the coordinates. As Schneider claims, the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig would now like to check this, but the Portuguese authorities opposed it.

Maddie’s killer already in custody? The defender’s side rages based on the Braunschweig practices

It’s clear that Wolters’ practices aren’t to everyone’s liking. Certainly not the side of the only suspect in the case, Christian B. “The public prosecutor’s office is there to promote constitutional investigations and not nonsense,” says his defense attorney Johann Schwenn. Clairvoyance is not a science, which the Federal Court of Justice also said. “So the public prosecutor’s office doesn’t have to examine such offers, they throw them in the wastepaper basket,” he rumbles. The fact that the public prosecutor’s office even gave the impression that they would believe in clairvoyants was “out of the question,” said Schwenn.

B. was living in the Algarve when Maddie McCann disappeared in Portugal. Shortly afterwards he is said to have fled to Germany. He is currently in prison for raping a 72-year-old woman and may have committed other sexual offenses. The case raises numerous questions. It is questionable whether Julia from Breslau can answer even one of them.