Disturbing things keep coming up about the case of Maddie McCann. Not far from the place where the little girl disappeared many years ago, a couple had found a makeshift shrine. They had experienced a strange sensation seeing in a reservoir in the Algarve, Portugal, where the parents have lost track of their little girl. Here’s what transpired.

A disturbing new scenario presents itself in the case of Maddie McCann. Indeed, a British couple saw a makeshift shrine in a reservoir in the Algarve, Portugal. Last week the police officers reached that place of mystery.

Ralph and Ann, this is the name reported by the English press, they said they found that strange sanctuary seven months after Maddie’s disappearance. All traces of the little girl were lost in May 2007.

The couple reported that they had already reported the findings to the Portuguese police at the time. However, he never received any response from the agents, although the discovery could be connected to the Maddie’s disappearancewhich parents still desperately seek today.

According to the couple, the shrine consisted of a row of stones, a bunch of white lilies and a photograph of the little girl. Investigators are checking the area. There retired couple he has a house right nearby where they often spend their holidays.

The 66-year-old man called the shrine very strange, while his 67-year-old wife added:

Thinking about it now gives me goosebumps because when we saw where the police have been looking for the last few days you could see that was where he was pointing the row of stones.

The excavations are finished and everything has been accomplished. But the case is kept strictly confidential. In 2020 German police had identified Christian Brueckner as a suspect.