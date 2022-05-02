The German suspected of kidnapping and then murdering 3-year-old Madeleine McCann in southern Portugal on May 3, 2007, claims to have an alibi. Christian Brückner (44) claims according to the British news channel Sky News that he had sex kilometers away in his camper van at the time of the disappearance of the British toddler.

His sex partner is said to have been a young German woman whom he took to Faro airport the next day, from where she would fly home. On the way, they are said to have been checked and photographed at a checkpoint of the Portuguese police. The woman is said to have been arrested during security checks at the airport for possession of pepper spray and later appeared in court. According to Brückner, the police must have a file of the events and that can confirm his story about the meeting with the German, who was on vacation with her parents.

Sky News does not say who the information came from. When the German first spoke about it, he couldn't remember the woman's full name, but reportedly managed to identify her later. "Apparently the German police also found a photo that showed the woman in question lying in his camper van," the British news channel said. The photo is said to have been found in the investigation into the rape of a 72-year-old American tourist, two years before Maddie's disappearance in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz. Brückner was convicted in Braunschweig at the end of 2019. He was sentenced to seven years in prison which he is now serving.

Brückner’s Volkswagen T3 Westfalia. © EPA



Surprised

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) in Braunschweig, where the investigation against Brücker is ongoing, reacts with surprise to the story about the alleged alibi. “I assume if he has something that clears him, sooner or later he will share it with us and then we will investigate. What will happen then remains to be seen,” prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told the channel. “So far he hasn’t told us anything, he hasn’t given us an alibi. We have to make do with the evidence we’ve found in our investigation so far. And there is nothing in between that exonerates him.”



Quote

So far he hasn’t told us anything, he hasn’t given us an alibi Hans Christian Wolters, Public Prosecutor Braunschweig

The story that could confirm that Brückner was not in Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007, where Maddie was enjoying a holiday with her parents and younger brother and sister, comes on the eve of the sad fifteenth anniversary of the disappearance case. Madeleine McCann disappeared from the vacation rental her parents rented between 9 and 10 p.m. while Gerry and Kate McCann were eating with friends in a restaurant a little further away.

Clues

Despite the indications that there are against Brückner according to justice in Braunschweig, he has not yet been charged in Germany for the kidnapping and murder of Maddie. The Public Prosecution Service announced on June 3, 2020 that it assumes that Madeleine McCann is dead and that she suspects Brückner of murdering the girl. This on the basis of ‘indications’ that are still ‘insufficient hard evidence’ to bring him to court. Due to ‘investigative tactics’, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) in Braunschweig has so far not said what kind of evidence is involved.

A senior Portuguese police officer who saw the evidence firsthand told the BBC a week and a half later that it was “significant” and “very important”.

statute of limitations

Christian Brückner has also been officially a suspect in the disappearance case in Portugal since last month. As in Germany, he has not been charged there either. The designation as a suspect was done to prevent the case from being time barred, according to Portuguese criminal law after fifteen years for murder.

Maddie’s parents nevertheless applauded the new legal step. “This reflects progress in the investigation being conducted by the Portuguese, German and British authorities,” it said in a statement on their website.

