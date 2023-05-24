Detectives have returned to work for the second day near a remote dam in Portugal as they search for possible evidence linking a German suspect to the disappearance of British baby Madeleine McCann 16 years ago. Emergency services, equipped with brushcutters to clear the search area, arrived at the temporary camp on the banks of the Arade dam at dawn on Wednesday. The Portuguese police, assisted by their German and British counterparts, had concentrated their searches on the bank of the dam in the previous days. McCann was three in May 2007 when she disappeared from her bedroom at the Praia da Luz resort on the Algarve coast. The dam is approximately 50km inland from the resort. The new research is being carried out at the request of the German authorities and – according to a source close to the investigation quoted by Reuters – probably linked to photographs of the Arade dam found in the hiding place of a German man, Christian Brueckner.



