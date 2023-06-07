What are German investigators looking for who suspect a man already in a cell for something else

On the case of Maddie McCann the artifacts found in Portugal could turn the investigation around. The German investigators who are investigating the disappearance of the English girl have a goal and are digging in the area of ​​the Arade reservoir, in the Algarve, in the country bordering the Atlantic Ocean. While the main suspect remains Christian Brueckner, in jail for other crimes.

The investigators are analyzing gods soil samples to understand if these correspond to traces found in Christian Brueckner’s van, who is currently in jail in Germany for other crimes.

Those investigating the case of the girl who disappeared in 2007 in the Algarve, Portugal, want to understand if the man’s van was in the Arade reservoir area. The prime suspect was a frequent frequenter of the place around the time little Maddie went missing.

The Daily Mirror allegedly contacted some investigative sources. Sources who would have confirmed that the investigators would have obtained photos of the 45-year-old today in his cell, right in the area of ​​the reservoir where he digs.

Detectives want proof that his van was also there at the time. In fact, it would be fundamental for the case and for a breakthrough in the investigations that have been waiting for an answer for too long.

A positive match between the soil they’ve already taken from the vehicle to the dirt they took away during last week’s search will be another major piece of evidence against him.

This is what the investigative source claims. However, if the forensics do not find a match, it could be a problem for the investigators, because an important lead on the case would be closed. Meanwhile, the man is still in a cell in his home country for sexual assaults on a pensioner in Praia da Luz. And he denies any involvement in Maddie’s disappearance.