Who is Julia, the 21-year-old who claims to be Maddie McCan

On Instagram, a girl named Julia, 21, opened the profile “I am Madeleine McCan”, claiming that she was the girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007, at the age of 4.

If this were the case, there would be a registry error and Julia would actually be 19 years old. The girl explained that she has several things in common with Maddie, from the car on her right eye to a birthmark that her little girl had on her leg, just like her. Furthermore, on her Instagram profile there are many photo collages of her and Madeleine’s parents, where the similarities are highlighted: ears, nose, smile.

But there is another detail in the story told by Julia, which seems to have a meeting point with that of little Maddie. “As a child I was the victim of a German pedophile, Peter Ney, who looks like one of the people in photo 4B on the site findmadeleine. com».

The pedophile in question, says Julia, would be her brother Martin Ney, the man sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 3 children and suspected of having kidnapped Madeleine McCan.

The profile opened by Julia on Instagram is followed by 600,000 people, who hope that she really could be the missing English girl: “The historic case would finally be solved”, someone writes.

Maddie’s parents have now agreed to proceed with the DNA test to verify the thesis supported by Julia: “Help me let Kate and Gerry know, the investigators don’t listen to me”, he wrote in the caption of a photo posted on the profile . Now all that remains is to wait.