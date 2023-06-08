













Madden NFL 24 reveals its cover and that player already brings curse by default

The first details about Madden NFL 24 and they have to do with its cover. Yes, many believe that the players who grace this game usually get a curse, but the player they chose skips this topic because he already has the bad luck that it looks difficult for him to win a championship.

Josh Allen, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills will be on the cover of Madden NFL 24. Why do we say that he is already cursed? Well, he’s already a great Quarterback, perhaps the best the league has to offer. Even his team has three divisional championships in a row.

The problem of this player who will be on the cover of a video game, and perhaps of his team, is that despite their efforts and their high level of play, they cannot compete for the conference championships and reach the Super Bowl.

Source: EA

Madden NFL 24 will focus on the foundation of American football

According to the available information, Madden NFL 24 it will focus on the fundamentals of football, making the game feel much more snappy, especially in the running game.

This detail leaves us thinking that perhaps a running back would have been a better selection for the cover of this video game, however, they decided to go for Josh Allen, a certainly competitive Quarterback.

Another thing that EA promises with this game is that the skeletons of the players will be corrected, as well as its new system of American football fundamentals, it can be that extra that fans are looking for in a new installment. We’ll see what the previews tell us about this game.

