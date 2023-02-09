There are only a few days left for one of the most important sporting events of the year to take place, this is clearly the super bowl in his edition of 2023, which puts interesting teams on the table. And now, through the video game EA Sports Madden NFL 23they have carried out simulations to see who is going to be crowned with victory this Sunday.

This revelation has been made through a new video in which you can see Chad Johnson not only by publicizing the game, but also by performing a sketch comedy that tells us all the results. The final score would be 31 of eagles and chiefs with 17, a difference that can be mentioned as equal in aptitudes.

Here the video:

Something that also attracts attention are the options that the game offers to all those who want to celebrate the super bowl. This mentions AE In his official statement:

– Madden NFL 23 continues to deliver new content and experiences throughout Season 3 with a new Super Bowl show, “The Big Game,” in Ultimate Team. Highlight the journey of the Chiefs and Eagles with new champions, rewards, and more.

– Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, ESPN commentator Tiffany Greene, XSET’s Head of Culture and Co-Owner Erin Ashley Simon will host the final show of the Madden NFL 23 x HBCU tournament, which will air on the NFL YouTube channel.

– The new and refreshed Madden Cruiser encourages fans to partake with a piece of Coach Madden’s legacy in the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe at the Phoenix Convention Center.

To this is added that it is available with up to 70% discount. Available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: EA Statement

Editor’s note: We’ll see what happens with the score next Sunday. After all, these EA games have predictive power that can be scary.