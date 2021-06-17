Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will be on the cover.

Although it is one of the most successful sagas of Electronic Arts, it is no secret that Madden NFL has gone into decline throughout the last installments, but despite that, the announcement of its annual surrender always generates expectation. Well, this morning they unveiled the first trailer with gameplay for Madden NFL 22, which not only offers a summary of the news, but also features Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady on the cover.

Among the novelties is a new game mechanic called Dynamic Game DayAmong the novelties is a new game mechanic called Dynamic Game Day or Dynamic Game Day, composed of 3 different functions: atmosphere, inertia and statistics. In short, this new mechanic revolves around the impact of the crowds in the stands, on the game, which also goes through the advantage of playing at home.

Likewise, both the advance and the attached press release indicate that franchise mode will receive many changes this year; “With a more detailed staff management and skill tree, as well as an improved weekly game strategy with a revamped seasonal engine, which keeps everything fresh every week.”

The Yard arcade mode, which they added last year, will return with a single-player campaign and an avatar progression system that shares progress, rewards and vanity items with the Face of the Franchise story mode, which will also be back. with a new story, player class system and the novelty of being able to play a role on defense.

Electronic Arts also released the roadmap for the full reveal of the game, with announcements on the following days:

June 21 – Franchise

June 28 – Dynamic Gameday

July 5 – Face of the Franchise

July 12 – Superstar KO and The Yard

July 19 – EA Play Spotlight

July 26 – Ratings Week

It should be noted that, although the franchise mode has been abandoned for some time and, with that in mind, the improvements will surely contribute to a better overall experience, The underlying problem with Madden NFL is the physics system, which is not talked about much in this trailer.

The NFL preseason kicks off on August 5 and the regular season on September 9.

Madden NFL, the goose that lays golden eggs

Madden NFL 21 was one of the most critically-criticized and most vocal fans of the series, however, sales have not reflected consumer discontent and, in fact, only last year, Electronic Arts renewed its business relationship with the NFL, in what was cataloged as the juiciest entertainment contract in the history of the league, which ensures the exclusive to EA for the next few years.

As a parenthesis, 2K Games also returned to the sport of tackle last year, signing its own contract with the NFL. This pact will allow him to produce football games, as long as the approach to them is unrealistic. There has been no news in this regard.

More about: Madden NFL and Madden NFL 22.