Electronic Arts justifies its decision, but PC gamers are not happy.

The announcement of the new video game in the Madden NFL franchise has been full of controversy. Electronic arts presented Madden NFL 22 a couple of days ago, and showed gameplay and the news that we can find in this new installment of this american football simulator. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will have a new generation version, but the users of Pc not.

We are in the early stages of the new generation and we are focused on achieving the best experience on new consolesEA representativeThis information has angered to a large section of the Madden NFL community that plays on PC, who do not understand why there should be a differentiation between the new generation and the compatible ones. EA has made it clear that focuses on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S rather than on computers, something that already happened with FIFA 21: the game has a next-gen version for new consoles that is not on PC.

EA has discussed this issue in statements to the Sports Gamers Online website. “It is something that is exploring for the future. We are still in the early stages of transitioning to the next generation and right now the team is focused on achieving the better experience on new consoles before looking to upgrade other platforms, “explained an EA representative.

Therefore, the PC version will be the same as that of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Electronic Arts has left the door open for in the future this will change, but simply everything points to the PC version in future installments of the saga yes it will be the same than the new generation, of course. Even so, we will have to be vigilant in case the developer changes her mind regarding the compatible version.

The reality is that Madden NFL 22 must be a turning point in the saga, since the last video games have not been up to par. These kinds of decisions do not help, of course, to get PC fans to be happy with the new title. This week we also had some curious and interesting news from EA: FIFA 21 FUT will show its cards before buying for a few days.

