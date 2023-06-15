(Adnkronos) – “As regards the infraction from the coronavirus, subjects over 65 and at risk are considered ‘old’. ‘Old’, therefore, not only from a personal point of view but also from an immunological point of view”. Giordano Madeddu, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Sassari said this from Bari on the sidelines of the symposium ‘Do mAbs (monoclonal antibodies, ed) still have a role in the early treatment of patients with COVID-19?’ which was held at the ‘Icar-Italian conference on aids and antiviral research’ underway in Bari. The professor highlighted that the problem of ‘old’ patients is “the poor response to vaccination” and that we must not forget the role of the “monoclonal antibodies available in the early treatment of ‘old’ and ‘oldest’ patients to reduce the risk of disease progression”.

#Maddeddu #Covid #patient #burdened #age #pathologies