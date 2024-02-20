Farewell to the doyenne of Saluzzo. She died at the age of 107, in November, Maddalena Trucco. She was born in Saluzzo “doc”, she was born in via Bodoni on 14 November 1916. In 1941 she married Pietro Bellino, originally from Revello, who then moved to Saluzzo. A marriage immediately marked by the war and his imprisonment in an English concentration camp. In the following years, her husband worked as a worker for the Municipality, while Maddalena alternated between working at home and dedicating a few hours to cleaning the homes of the city's noble families.

A widow since 1989, until a few years ago she never gave up doing housework or shopping, or going for a walk in the centre. She leaves her children Gianfranco, Piergiorgio, Paolo, Roberto, Annamaria, Marisa, Liliana and Sergio, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral tomorrow (Wednesday 21 February), at 10.30 am, in the parish church of Maria Ausiliatrice in Saluzzo.