The end of the friendship between Maddalena Corvaglia and Elisabetta Canalis, for years the Veline par excellence, continues to be discussed. After they both moved to the United States, she had put together a sports center before falling out for reasons that neither of them has ever wanted to fully clarify. The former blonde tissue of Striscia spoke about it in a long interview with Corriere: “What happened? I will never say, it was too bad for me. When trust is lost, friendship breaks down. I’m not a bitch, but I tend not to let people get too close for fear of seeing them leave. I’m wary, I’m wearing eighty layers of armor, losing someone you care about is very painful. I lost my father as a child, I know what it feels like, I don’t want to happen again ”.

However, Maddalena Corvaglia does not deny the deep friendship that has linked them for a long time: “It was a beautiful friendship, that it is over does not take anything away. With Elisabetta we have been inseparable and accomplices even in the most difficult moments. During those three years together they were all convinced that sooner or later we would have quarreled, instead we have always protected and supported each other”.

At the moment, however, no possibility of forgiveness: “At the moment no and rightly so, then never say never in life. But I still love her, I want to know that she’s happy, I wish her the best. I know you have personal issues now and I’m sorry. Talking bad about it now would be vulgar, it’s not done. For a long time I felt empty without her, now I’m used to her absence ”.

Corvaglia al Corriere also talks about the flirtation with Morgan: “We were together, then he disappeared, I got angry and sent him to hell, he came back and started again. One day the neighbor warned me: ‘Maddy, Morgan is sleeping on the doormat on your landing’. Once at Easter he showed up at my mother’s house in Puglia, we invited him to lunch. Marco is a good boy, I’m sorry when they attack him. Terrible? Let alone, he is very sweet, you can talk to us about everything without ever getting bored, I have good memories of him even if we don’t talk much now “.