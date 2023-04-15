Madeleine Corvaglia and Elisabetta Canalis, former historical showgirls of Strip the News, have been bound by a special friendship for years. For some time now, the relationship that kept the two showgirls together has been broken and to date there seems to be no hope that it will somehow be recovered.

These days Maddalena Corvaglia has given an interview to the weekly magazine ‘Oggi’. Here the former blonde tissue of Strip the News she’s back to talking about friendship with Elisabetta Canalis, revealing some background never revealed before. According to what was declared by Maddalena Corvaglia, it seems that there was no quarrel between her and Elisabetta. These were her words about it:

Friendships, like loves, sometimes just have a beginning and an end. We have never quarreled, but it is useless to persist in wanting to prolong an affection. Better to move on and keep the beautiful and the good, and there has been so much, that we have given each other.

At the moment Elisabetta Canalis has remained silent and has decided not to comment on what was declared by theformer tissue. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Elisabetta Canalis will respond to Maddalena Corvaglia’s words regarding this much-talked about affair.

Maddalena Corvaglia, the former tissue woman away from Italy: “I was looking for another lifestyle”

Maddalena Corvaglia’s interview with the weekly magazine ‘Oggi’ then continued with some revelations that the former tissue of Strip the News he did regarding his decision to leave Italy. In fact, we recall that Maddalena now lives in Palma de Mallorca with her daughter Jamie Carlyn. These were his words about it: