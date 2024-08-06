Maddalena Corvaglia insists: “Imane Khelif is a boxer”

Maddalena Corvaglia responds to the social criticism her video has raised and insists on calling Imane Khelif a man since in a video published on her Instagram profile she refers to the Algerian athlete using the masculine form.

“If a man who identifies as a woman has the right to fight in the Olympics against a woman, then a child who identifies as an adult has the right to drive a car and buy alcoholic beverages?” the former showgirl had stated Striscia la Notizia in a controversial video that quickly went viral on the web.

The showgirl, who had been forced to limit the comments on her Instagram page following the criticisms received, today, in a series of storiesrelaunches: “I am very happy to see that many of you have understood my words. For the others I see that there is a lot of confusion and a lot of unjustified hatred. Let’s not fall for it again, in the past we were divided by region, red, red orange by profession, they put us against each other … “.

Until yesterday an infinitesimal part of me still wanted to believe, I don’t know why, that it was a joke. #hyenas. Instead, #MaddalenaCorvaglia Today he returns to the charge. And he really believes it💀 #Imane_Khelif pic.twitter.com/nGgBjtM7Qt — GraceSomehow (@LaSambruna) August 6, 2024

“Don’t let yourselves be convinced this time that gender and sexual orientation should divide us and pit us against each other. Don’t trust the vultures. We are part of that generation that didn’t flaunt respect because it was obvious that there was respect for everyone. That generation that never wondered if Freddie Mercury, Boy George, the Bee Gees, Cugini di Campana were straight or gay or trans, because for us they were musicians,” added the former Velina.

Maddalena Corvaglia, then, returned to talk about Imane Khelif: “I think that Imane Khelif is the victim of a system that has used her to transform a healthy, inclusive and respectful and peaceful sporting event into a dystopian circus, full of hate and bad taste that has splashed across the front pages and dissected the life of a poor athlete who deserved only to be remembered at the 2024 Paris Olympics for his athletic performances, not for his gender, chromosome, or sexual orientation”.

“There is so much pain in the journey of a person who decides to change gender and sex that to sensationalize and overexpose their life as was done with this boxer is vulture-like.”

The former Velina then concluded: “Beware of false moralists. Don’t judge while sitting in your armchairs, beware of those who make you aggressive, beware of those who praise tolerance and give rise to non-tolerance. The victims of these information experts, look, are you, not us! We are the means by which they foment your hatred. We are all human beings and we were all created to live together in peace. Being born is a miracle, don’t waste a single minute of this miracle of life. Each of us faces our own battle so respect that of others. Be kind. And if you can, take a dip in the sea that always puts everything back in place. I love you”.