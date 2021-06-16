Did Maddalena Corvaglia rediscover love alongside Paolo Berlusconi? The former tissue of Striscia la Notizia has long announced the breakup of the marriage with guitarist Stef Burns and now she may have reached serenity with the entrepreneur again: the two were caught in Portofino.

Maddalena Corvaglia do you have a new love? The former tissue of Strip the News has announced a couple of years ago that he had broken his marriage with Vasco Rossi’s guitarist Stef Burns: the two were married in 2011 and the showgirl’s daughter was also born from their love, Jamie Carlyn Birnbaum.

After separation very painful, where there were not even mutual accusations, it seems that Maddalena Corvaglia has finally found serenity: who is the lucky one? There showgirl he has been dating the entrepreneur for some time Paolo Berlusconi, 71 years old, the brother of the former prime minister and leader of Forza Italia.

The two would have decided to come out this summer, showing themselves together and choosing to spend a few days of vacation and relaxation in Portofino.

Maddalena Corvaglia: paparazzi with Paolo Berlusconi

According to rumors, the knowledge between Maddalena Corvaglia is Paolo Berlusconi it dates back to many years ago: the two have been friends and acquaintances for some time, then, since the showgirl is single, they would have understood that they would be comfortable together, looking at each other with different eyes for the first time.

During the weekend to Portofino the Corvaglia would also be presented in family:

“The couple would have formalized the relationship with a tender, romantic and familiar weekend. It seems that in the program there was also a visit to the castle of Paraggi where Paolo’s nephew lives, Piersilvio Berlusconi, with his family”.

There age difference that there is in the couple should not be considered as a problem: it is not the first time, in fact, that Maddalena Corvaglia, now 41, chooses to bond with a man much older than her. Before getting married, in fact, the showgirl he had had a long love affair with the historic conductor of Striscia la Notizia Enzo Iacchetti, who was 17 years her senior.