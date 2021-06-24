Maddalena Corvaglia recently ended up at the center of gossip for the potential love affair with Paolo Berlusconi, which, however, she promptly denied. Now, some background emerges connected to the end of her marriage: the former tissue would have signed an agreement with her ex-husband in the event of a new love.

Maddalena Corvaglia has returned forcefully to the center of gossip. The former tissue of Strip The News, in fact, she had been caught in Portofino in the company of Paolo Berlusconi and this closeness made one think that love had blossomed between the two. The showgirl, through her Instagram profile, has denied categorically this hypothesis, confessing to still be single but to have a great desire to fall in love.

In fact, in the meantime, new elements have emerged about his relationship with Paolo Berlusconi. Maddalena Corvaglia, in fact, she would be one of the closest friends of Matilde, wife of Davide Berlusconi, son of Paolo: for this reason the showgirl would attend his family, enough to consider Paul as a father figure.

The strong bond of Maddalena Corvaglia with the Berlusconi family was also confirmed by Paolo’s other daughter, Luna:

“Maddalena is a dear friend of mine, of my father and of the family, nothing more”.

Maddalena Corvaglia: the agreement with the ex-husband

The gossip, therefore, seems to be definitively over: Maddalena Corvaglia attends the family of Paolo Berlusconi, but simply in friendship, as has been the case for several years now. In any case, before formalizing a new love relationship, the showgirl should ask for “permission” to ‘ex-husband, as revealed by some rumors, which speak of an agreement entered into with Vasco Rossi’s guitarist, Stef Burns:

“A agreement with her ex-husband, she foresees that there is mutual consent before announcing a new relationship publicly, a close pact to protect the serenity of her daughter ”.

This could also be the reason why since when Maddalena Corvaglia announced the separation fromex-husband in 2017, there was no longer talk of a new love for her: before coming out of the closet, also given the agreement existing, the showgirl will want to be sure of the new sentimental bond. For the moment, she still professes herself single!