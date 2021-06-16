Maddalena Corvaglia, 41, and Paolo Berlusconi 71: love seems to have blossomed between the two. The gossip goes crazy

One of those loves that seemed unlikely has perhaps rekindled the pages of the gossip newspapers of this hot summer. The former tissue Maddalena Corvaglia could be in love with Paolo Berlusconi. Yes the surname does not go unnoticed.

It would be, in fact, just the brother of Silvio Berlusconi. Known in the environment of entrepreneurship, the The politician’s younger brother is about thirty years older than the showgirl.

He 71 springs, while the showgirl just 41 years old. Obviously, the whole thing is still a gossip. The indiscretion would have been reported by the Lapresse website, in the pages of the newspaper you can read: “Paolo Berlusconi and Maddalena Corvaglia love each other “

The well-known director of Novella 2001 also confirmed it. According to Roberto Alessi, the rumor of an alleged couple had been circulating for some time in the Mediaset top management, and according to the journalist’s account, the two would have formalized the relationship with a sweet weekend in Portofino.

But who are Maddalena Corvaglia’s loves? Well, they’re all well-known men. First, after his career as a tissue, there would have been Enzo Iacchetti. The two loved each other for a long time, until 2007.

Then the showgirl married the famous American guitarist of Vasco Rossi, Stef Burns. The love between the two was so crazy that they even had a daughter, Jamie Carolyn Birnbaum, but in 2017 the painful expedition arrived.

After that it was a short period with Alessiando Viani, a well-known real estate developer and now, perhaps, Paolo Berlusconi would be in his heart. The man is also divorced twice.

Silvo’s brother was first with the model and presenter Katia Noventa and then also with Natalia Estrada and Carolina Marconi.