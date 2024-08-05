Maddalena Corvaglia against boxer Khelif: social media storm

Social media storm over Maddalena Corvaglia who lashed out against the Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, calling her “a man who identifies with a woman”.

In a video posted on his profile Instagram, titled “Where are we going?”, the former showgirl of Striscia la Notizia intervened on the issue of the athlete Imane Khelif, accused of being a man, a hypothesis absolutely denied by the IOC, according to which the athlete meets the parameters required to be admitted to the women’s Olympic competitions.

“If a man who identifies as a woman has the right to fight a woman in the Olympics, then a child who identifies as an adult has the right to drive a car and buy alcohol? What direction are we going in? Have you asked yourself?” says Maddalena Corvaglia in the video.

And again: “If an elderly person identifies with a 4-year-old child and has the right to be treated as such, can he therefore access kindergarten? If a little girl identifies with a Labrador and has the right to be treated as a Labrador, does she also have the right to go to the dog park instead of school? Where will all this lead us? If a man identifies with a ladybug and has the right to be treated as a ladybug, can he come and live in your garden?”.

The former Velina, therefore, concludes: “We must be careful because the question at this point is not whether it is right or wrong, the question to ask is what will be the limit. Will there be a limit? Try to think about it: there is no limit! Let’s stop this madness now, where are we going?”.

The video inevitably sparked controversy with Corvaglia accusing her of spreading misinformation. “Before posting the video you should identify yourself as someone who is informed of the facts,” wrote a follower.

“This statement of yours as far as I’m concerned is lost from the start because Imane is not a man who identifies with a woman, but is a woman in all respects. Therefore, everything you say makes no sense” we read again in the comments.

To close the matter, a joke by comedian Dario Vergassola who wrote: “And if someone makes their lips like a Labrador, is it a Labrador?”.