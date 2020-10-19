Chicago: A madcap trumpet hangs from the 16th floor of the Trump Tower in Chicago, USA. After hanging on the tower, this man started demanding to talk to President Donald Trump. Policemen had to make a lot of effort to call it down. Somehow this madman was deemed extinguished and called back. Thereafter, Sirfire was arrested by the Chicago Police. Even after the man was called back, President Donald Trump kept on talking.

Presidential elections are to be held in America on November 3. Donald Trump is busy campaigning these days. He faces American presidential candidate Joe Biden from the Democratic Party.

Yesterday Trump held election rallies in two important states

President Donald Trump yesterday held his election rallies in two Midwestern states, Michigan and Wisconsin. Here, he accused the Left party of ‘destroying the American way of living’. Both states are important for Trump in terms of elections as these two states played a key role in Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential elections.

In successive rallies, Trump accused the Left of trying to ‘erase America’s history’ and ‘discard American values’. Trump claimed that presidential candidate Joe Biden from the Democratic Party would put people in danger.

To maintain his base and allow voters to vote in his favor, Trump called Democratic Party leaders ‘anti-American extremists’ and said it was the ‘moral duty’ of liberals to join the Republican Party. He said, ‘You know that the Democratic Party did not exist at one time.’

read this also

Trump jokingly said, “If I lost the presidential election to Biden, I might have to leave the country.”

Donald Trump said- there was a little infection in the lungs, no symptoms of corona left now